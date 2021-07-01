The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.01% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $22,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 225,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 83,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

