The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $49,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

