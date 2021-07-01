The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $79.79 on Monday. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.