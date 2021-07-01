The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

MTW opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $851.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.46. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

