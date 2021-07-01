The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.The Simply Good Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.06. 38,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,269. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.64.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

