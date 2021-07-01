The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

