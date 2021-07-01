The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 392,677.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,109 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $24,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

