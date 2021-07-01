Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Up 127.0% in June

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSOI stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
