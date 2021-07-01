Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Up 127.0% in June

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSOI stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, improve maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduce inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients.

