TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.19 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

