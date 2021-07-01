Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,933 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,007,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $507.26. 18,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.99 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

