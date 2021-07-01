Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,000 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AeroVironment stock opened at $100.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.