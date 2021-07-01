Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 78.2% in June

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the May 31st total of 1,122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tokyu Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TTUUF stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

