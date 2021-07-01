Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

