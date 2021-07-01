Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,246 call options on the company. This is an increase of 158% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,812 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,029 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $162,762,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,895,000 after acquiring an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

