Traders Purchase High Volume of CareDx Put Options (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 860 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,129% compared to the average daily volume of 70 put options.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,476,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.36. 6,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,406. CareDx has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.58 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

