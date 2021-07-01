Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 4.73% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EJUL. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJUL traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 3,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

