Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 41,415 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $776,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KJUL remained flat at $$26.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 571,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.