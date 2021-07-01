Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.13. 903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $82.34.

