Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,312 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.99% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,947. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.