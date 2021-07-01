Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $15,846,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.44. The stock had a trading volume of 73,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

