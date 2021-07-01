Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 288,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,498,528. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $187.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

