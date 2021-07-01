Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 645.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $116.76 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

