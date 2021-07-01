Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 449.80 ($5.88).

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Brian McBride acquired 18,684 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier acquired 4,587 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 295.99 ($3.87) on Thursday. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -15.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 347.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

