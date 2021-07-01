TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 350,657 shares.The stock last traded at $34.04 and had previously closed at $33.18.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $552,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,285.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,643. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 150,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.