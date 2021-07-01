TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Short Interest Update

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TXCCQ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. TranSwitch has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

