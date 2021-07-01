Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) vs. NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Critical Survey

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 16.21% 15.88% 8.61% Trean Insurance Group 40.69% 9.80% 2.60%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NI and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than NI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NI and Trean Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $306.36 million 1.32 $40.39 million N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 3.82 $90.77 million $0.74 20.38

Trean Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats NI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

