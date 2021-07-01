Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock remained flat at $$0.18 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,586. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

