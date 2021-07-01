Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $75.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.15.

