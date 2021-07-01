Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 2,455 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $96.16 and a one year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.