Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 1,292 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $351.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.15.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

