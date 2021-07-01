Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 39,084 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after buying an additional 109,309 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBP opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.41. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

