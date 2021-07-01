Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $450,000 Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Post by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE POST opened at $108.47 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

