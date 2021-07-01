Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 109,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $561.11 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.