Trexquant Investment LP Takes $412,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,355,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

