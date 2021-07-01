Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,522 shares of company stock worth $9,713,283. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of VRNT opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.