Truist Boosts SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $22.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE SBOW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $283.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

