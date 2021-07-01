Truist Securiti Comments on Saia, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saia in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.07.

Saia stock opened at $209.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. Saia has a 1-year low of $109.02 and a 1-year high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Saia by 999.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after buying an additional 487,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

