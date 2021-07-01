TrumpCoin Market Cap Hits $468,299.02 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $468,299.02 and approximately $1,997.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00053182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00033200 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00236397 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00037602 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

