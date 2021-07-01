TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $631.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $495,984.09 and $631.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00053940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00033525 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.09 or 0.00236643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00036203 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000246 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

