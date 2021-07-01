TUI (LON:TUI) Given “Reduce” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their reduce rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on TUI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 281 ($3.67).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI stock traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 376.90 ($4.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,988. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 418.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.