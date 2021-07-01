Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.77.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $394.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.05. Twilio has a 12 month low of $214.32 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,637 shares of company stock worth $46,737,591. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

