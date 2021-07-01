Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

TWIN opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.57. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

