Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twist Bioscience in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after buying an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $480,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,792,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,796,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

