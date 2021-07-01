Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE TWO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,620,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $19,613,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,767,000 after buying an additional 994,768 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.