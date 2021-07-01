UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 12,119 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $177,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.05, for a total value of $6,811,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,840,209.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $566.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.13. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.00 and a 12-month high of $569.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

