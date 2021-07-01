UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,176,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $149,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

