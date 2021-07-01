UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $169,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,516,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,987,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cerner by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.