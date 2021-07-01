UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,662 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $158,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

ResMed stock opened at $246.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.49. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $247.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

