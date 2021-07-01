UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 21,359 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Prudential Financial worth $191,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,479,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,500,000 after acquiring an additional 219,394 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 329,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,751,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

