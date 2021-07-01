UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Halliburton worth $163,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

